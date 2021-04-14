Camel Posted For Sale On Craigslist Is April Fools' Joke

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rachel Kurzius of WAMU spotted a great deal on Craigslist - $2,500 for a camel. She texted the number because who wouldn't? But the guy who answered said he had no camel. Michael, a college student, had been receiving many calls, even heard from somebody who said they represented a zoo, and finally learned his girlfriend posted the ad as an April Fools' joke. He's already thinking of how to get back at her next year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.