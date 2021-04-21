'One Win In A Very Long Battle': The People's Revolution Holds Milwaukee March In Celebration Of Chauvin Conviction

On Tuesday, a few dozen people gathered for a march on the corner of 27th and Center streets in Milwaukee. Led by the The People’s Revolution, the march was held to celebrate the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who killed George Floyd last summer.

Oscar Walton of Milwaukee was one of the people at the rally. He said he’s been coming out to protests over the past year and believes the conviction of Chauvin was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like it's a small win for us in the Black community and for me as a Black man that a police officer is being held accountable for his actions,” Walton said. “I feel terrific in one sense, but sad in another that George Floyd had to sacrifice so much just for the world to open her eyes.”

While many people at the march were happy to see a conviction in the case of Chauvin, they still acknowledged that more change is needed. Paris Miller of Milwaukee was one of them.

“Although this is a win for us, this is still just one,” Miller said. “It's one win in a very long battle that we have to do. We should be happy for this, but also we shouldn't see this as like the end goal.”

