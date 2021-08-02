Wisconsin Residents On Evolving Mask Recommendations

Local governments are urging residents to wear their masks indoors again in light of the CDC’s new COVID-19 recommendations. Late last week, the city of Milwaukee strongly advised everyone to wear masks indoors with people outside of their household, regardless of their vaccination status.

As of Monday, Milwaukee County will require all county workers and volunteers to wear a mask inside county buildings. At the West Allis Farmers Market last week, several Wisconsin residents shared their thoughts on the evolving mask recommendations.

Phill Wittliff of Milwaukee said it’s too early to stop wearing masks and that he thinks the state will see another surge because of it.

“I said to a lot of people, I think we’re going to have another surge, which we have," Wittliff said. "We’re not going to get out of this until people get vaccinated or at the very least wear a mask. I just can’t figure it out. I got vaccinated and got my first shot in early February, as soon as I could get it, and I just can’t figure out why people don’t.”

Simone Cazares Clairyssa Browning of Milwaukee

Clairyssa Browning of Milwaukee said she continues to wear her mask to protect her family and others in her community.

“For me personally, when I’m in public and inside, I do wear my mask So I fully support [masks] coming back into play because I have been aware that with the delta variant of COVID that with our over comfortability of not wearing masks inside it’s pushing the virus to now have a second wave if we aren’t more responsible about wearing it," Browning said. "Personally I believe that we should be wearing masks inside. At the end of the day, it’s about public safety, it’s public health. I think all of us should be more considerate of others around us and we need to know it’s for all of us, it’s for a collective.”

John Burt of Muskego said he doesn’t wear a mask anymore but would if a mask mandate were to be reinstated.

“Out where I live they’re not really wearing them anymore. I wore them up until I got vaccinated and when I go see my doctor, they require it. So if it’s required then I wear it but I try to not get involved in big groups and try and stay away from people," Burt said. "I mean if it gets really, really bad, I’m not going to wear it in my house or around my family but if Pick 'N Save said we’d like you to wear them coming into the store I guess I’d wear it. I did up until they put the signs up saying you didn’t have to so.”

Simone Cazares Majeda Shaeena of Franklin

Majeda Shaeena of Franklin said that it is important to wear a mask until the pandemic has ended.

“Well you know I got my vaccine but since they said wear your mask, I never took my mask off. Even around, going to the YMCA I keep my mask on," Shaeena said. "I think it’s a good idea. They should keep their mask on because COVID is coming back. It’s tough. I know it’s like everything went wrong and the country closed and people didn’t have jobs, but if they keep on wearing their mask and keep themselves and others safe. We will be fine, all of us.”

