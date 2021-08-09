© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Report: Milwaukee Property Taxes Have Risen Due To School Referenda & Debt Policies

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published August 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT
Aerial drone view of suburban neighborhood on the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Establishing shot of American suburb, street. Residential houses in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
mozhjeralena
/
Adobe Stock
There’s been a sharp rise in property taxes throughout Wisconsin, and in Milwaukee, many homeowners have been feeling the pinch.

Over the last two years, there’s been a sharp rise in property taxes throughout Wisconsin, and in Milwaukee, many homeowners have been feeling the pinch. There are a variety of reasons for these rising taxes, which the Wisconsin Policy Forum outlines in its new report, "What’s driving property tax increases?"

"The big factor that we’re seeing that is sort of making up the difference is referenda that are approved by voters to increase taxes and funding for education," says Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

According to the report, school referenda added about $136 million in new property taxes statewide on to 2020-2021 tax bills. And, municipalities and counties throughout Wisconsin added an additional $89.5 million to tax bills in 2020-2021 to make debt payments.

Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
