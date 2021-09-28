COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Now Available In Milwaukee

Milwaukee County and City officials say booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available for qualified residents.

This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended people who are 65 and older, are between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions, or live in longterm care facilities, receive the booster vaccine. Younger people ages 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions or are healthcare and frontline workers are also eligible for the booster vaccine.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he anticipates more people will want to get the booster vaccine.

“I think that that’s great. I hope that creates even more incentive for those individuals who have not even gotten their first shot to get it,” Barrett said, “As of right now, the City has the capacity at its existing sites to administer these shots and we will increase staffing and resourcing as needed.”

Director of Medical Services for the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management Dr. Ben Weston said while the County is recommending the booster vaccination, the key to ending the pandemic is getting more people their initial vaccine doses.

“Our public health departments, our governmental bodies, our pharmacies and our health systems are committed to continuing to focus on getting first doses of vaccines into arms,” Weston said. “We will continue to work on breaking down barriers and disseminating accurate, evidence based information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Weston also anticipated children ages 5-11 will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine by the end of October.