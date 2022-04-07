A chat with the first Black woman to reign as Miss Milwaukee, Jada Davis

Jada Davis was crowned Miss Milwaukee 2022. She is the first Black woman to be awarded this title in the local pageant’s 98-year history.

On top of being designated Miss Milwaukee 2022, Davis is also an entrepreneur, dancer and is attending Marquette University Law School to pursue her Juris Doctorate.

Davis shares more before heading into her law class.

"It's been really exciting so far, just to see the reception that has been in the community and the amount of support that I have in this new role. With the title, I'm just really excited to get out in the Milwaukee community and really just be an inspiration for others who are coming after me," she says.

Davis says her first scholarship competition was a few months ago. Then, she realized that the Miss America organization provides scholarship dollars for women who compete and become title holders. There's all sorts of scholarships that are available through the organization as well, she says.

"Know that if you are interested in getting involved in the Miss America organization, that this is an organization that's helping to provide scholarships and funding for your education. If that's something you're interested in, be sure to follow [MissMilw414] on Instagram to stay updated," says Davis.