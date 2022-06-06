June's Book of the Month takes us time traveling with the Milwaukee Public Library

It’s starting to feel like summer in Milwaukee and it’s a perfect time to sit outside in the sun with a good book. Every month here on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month series to bring you new reading recommendations.

This month, Marian Royal, a public services area manager for Milwaukee Public Library’s central branch shares her summer reading pick, which is Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel.

Royal shares why she picked this book. "I liked it because it's fantastic science fiction. One of the things about science fiction that makes it good is there's got to be enough about it that's believable, right? It's got to be a future that has aspects to it that could maybe happen. So, clearly time travel is happening in this book and maybe who knows by the year 2241, by that time, there will be time travel."

The author of the book, St. John Mandel, is great with character development, Royal says, by creating special words and pulling the reader into the character's experience.

Now that it's summer, Royal says summer reading programs are starting back up at Milwaukee Public Library branches.

She hopes to see book worms return to in-person programming starting on Monday, June 6th, after two years of being shut down due to COVID-19.