Milwaukee based, President-elect of the AMA discusses the need for doctor-patient privacy on abortion

The American Medical Association has a new president-elect: Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, an anesthesiologist at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He was chosen by his peers at the AMA and in June of 2023 he’ll be installed as the new president.

Doctor Ehrenfeld's election came shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights nationwide. The AMA released a blistering statement criticizing the Dobbs ruling, and Ehrehfeld shares with Lake Effect that he stands behind this opinion 100%.

"It's a deeply disturbing action on behalf of the Supreme Court, and we have a very long-held view that early termination of a pregnancy is a matter between a physician and the patient that should not be interfered with by the legal system or legislatures."

Ehrenfeld also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the health care system:

"It has led to burnout. It has led to a lot of inefficiencies that we have recognized. It is time for our country, and policymakers to renew our commitment to health care, and the needs of the profession are met, so that patients can get the high quality health care that they deserve."

Ehrenfeld says in his new leadership position at the AMA he will also work on the organization's Recovery Plan for America's Physicians, which Ehrenfeld says will also benefit health care consumers.

He says the plan has five main components, including maintaining tele-health improvements that occurred during the pandemic.

He says other parts of the plan include reforming Medicare payments "to make sure physician practices and innovate and thrive." The plan also includes stopping what the AMA calls scope creep—or what the AMA considers inappropriate expansion of medical procedures and services non-physician health professionals are allowed to perform. Lastly, the plan includes reforming prior authorization of health care to reduce the burden on medical practices and reduce physician burnout.