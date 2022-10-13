First lady Jill Biden visits MPS school, rallies teachers ahead of midterm elections

First lady Jill Biden visited Milwaukee Wednesday, voicing her support for teachers’ unions and public education, ahead of Wisconsin’s midterm elections.

Biden spoke to members of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association and visited a family engagement event at a Milwaukee public school.

The first lady was greeted by a standing ovation when she took the stage at the Washington Park Senior Center to speak to MTEA members.

"Wow, you have a lot of energy after teaching all day," Biden quipped.

Jill Biden is a community college teacher herself. She spoke to the teachers about the importance of unions, even in Wisconsin, where public sector union rights were curtailed by Act 10.

"Despite the obstacles in your way, Milwaukee is and will always continue to be, union strong," Biden said.

Biden praised teachers’ perseverance through the pandemic.

"You know this isn’t always an easy job. Right now it feels harder than ever, doesn’t it?" Biden said. "But we keep coming back, because this isn’t just a job, it’s a calling."

Biden touted the work of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes. Both are in tight races in the November election.

"If we hope to invest more in our schools and your salaries, if we want to rebuild the middle class, if we want to protect women’s rights and social security, we need leaders who will stand up for you and your students," Biden said.

Gov. Evers is running for reelection against Republican Tim Michels. Barnes is running against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate.

In the governor’s race, Evers, a former public school teacher and state superintendent, has emphasized more funding for public schools. Michels has focused on school choice—saying he would expand programs that provide public funding for private school tuition.

Evers accompanied Biden to her second stop in Milwaukee, to a “homework diner” event at Westside Academy. The school is part of MPS and the United Way’s community school program, which aims to make schools a resource not just for students, but for families and the broader community.

The homework diners invite families into the school for a meal with teachers and other staff.

Emily Files / First Lady Jill Biden and Gov. Tony Evers talked with Westside Academy parents and students at Wednesday's "homework diner" event.

"Our teachers are here, this is not a parent-teacher conference, it’s a place where teachers can get to know the families in a whole ‘nother light, and vice versa," said principal Renee Drane.

Biden and Evers sat at one of the homework diner tables, talking to families. They ended the visit by leading the school in its chant of "Westside! Best side!"

The Republican National Committee, which is holding its 2024 convention in Milwaukee, responded to the first lady’s visit: “Jill Biden photo ops won’t erase the fact that Joe Biden and Tony Evers failed Wisconsin families when they locked kids out of the classroom and prioritized the teachers’ union agenda to minimize charter and school choice opportunities for students.”

