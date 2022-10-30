2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible review

I’m not here to tell you how to spend your hard-earned bonuses or stock options but if you yearn for power, prestige and eye-popping styling, the folks at Jaguar have a V8 powered suggestion.

Its aging F-Type is a triple threat for all those categories and one look at the Caldera Red convertible will have you mesmerized.

The P450 is new for 2022 as Jaguar, the longtime British-built performance prestige brand, decided to turn its tail on conventional wisdom and drop its turbocharged four and six cylinder engines.

Nope, just V8 power here to push the rear-drive sports car up to and well beyond highway speeds. Car and Driver magazine says this model will clip off zero to 60 mph in four seconds with a top speed of 177 mph.

And if you prefer more burble and pop when you tromp the accelerator or back off for a tight corner, there’s a button on the console that will acoustically boost the exhaust note, or when off, will slightly calm it. That’s the setting the neighbors seem to prefer.

The five-liter supercharged V8 with aluminum block and heads will create 444 horsepower and a 428 torque rating when fed premium petrol, accounting for its impressive acceleration via a fine eight-speed automatic. But, and you knew one was coming, you could get 575 horsepower and raise a royal ruckus by moving up to the top-level F-Type R model.

That requires selling a bit more stock though. The tested F-Type P450 lists at $74,150, while an AWD P450 Dynamic tips the scales at $84,275. The R class in either coupe or convertible (both available in all trims) it begins just short of $110,000.

Considering that it’s a short-wheelbase, rear-drive two-seater the F-Type handles well with keen cornering and a sporty flair — but without full-on sports car steering feedback. The electric power steering assist seems to ease steering effort and yet, it’s still fun to toss into tight turns and chop off the apexes along a winding country road. A Dynamic drive mode also firms steering effort and suspension feel.

Its racy 20-inch Pirelli P Zero performance tires add grip on warm days. But six of the seven test days, I dealt with cool, wet and windy conditions — even enjoying our first trace of snow one day. That’s not great for traction, so all-weather tires would help if driving in the northern climes after mid-October.

The big tires and the sport suspension that Jaguar uses here with control arms up front and a multi-link in back deliver an overly firm ride which is not bad on the freeway where I spent much of my time. But around town, the expansion joints and potholes shake the car a bit.

Braking is fine and painting the calipers red only adds $550 to the bottom line.

2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible

Exterior styling speaks for itself, and the interior is attractive but feels cramped due to an extremely wide center console. Plus, the F-Type, first introduced in 2013, hasn’t changed all that much in terms of the interior beyond adding some additional electronics.

This tester wore black leather all around with red stitching in the seats, along the dash and in the door panels. Looks sharp and feels fine too, but that console pressed very tight to the driver’s right leg and could become a bother over a long haul.

Trim is a smoked chrome that somewhat resembles carbon fiber and the steering wheel hub, door control inserts and air vents are a satin chrome.

An overly tall instrument gauge binnacle feels like it limits the driver’s front view, especially for shorter drivers. Meanwhile, the info screen mid-dash is wide enough, but narrow top to bottom, so it seems smaller than it is. Functionality was OK for the touchscreen, but a few items, like the map, weren’t intuitive initially.

The seats are extremely supportive with aggressive side bolsters and were upgraded Windsor leather performance models which added $1,650 to the cost. Making them 12-way power numbers that also were heated and cooled tacked on $1,800 more.

Not a fan of how one must press in the large temperature control knobs, which are great for temp control, but then must be adjusted for the heated and cooled seats with a further click or three. Additionally, the fan noise for heating and cooling the seats was overwrought, sort of like turning on a small food processor just behind your seat.

2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible driver seat and steering wheel and screen

I should note too that this model already had a $2,000 luxury package added that upgraded leather and included premium overhead lighting and illuminated the kick plates. The overhead lights above the mirrors needed just the slightest touch to turn on — much needed at night in a black cockpit.

Standard safety equipment is well represented but does not include a blind-spot assist or rear traffic monitor. That costs $550 extra but seems it should be standard like the parking sensors, lane-keep assist and emergency braking. Smart cruise control also wasn’t standard, which I found out abruptly on the freeway as I closed in quickly on slow moving trucks even though cruise was engaged.

Pluses included a wireless charger and power tilt/telescope steering wheel, though not a flat-bottom wheel which would have increased knee room and helped lighten up the closeness of the interior. Also, the wheel isn’t heated which is certainly an oversight in our climate.

The tan cloth ($650 extra) power top functions well and is easily engaged via a console button. Note that there is a fair amount of noise that still infiltrates the top whereas a hard-top convertible, such as with Mazda’s MX-5 (Miata), would normally be quieter. Road noise from the tires was also considerable, so a highway drive is not conducive to an easy conversation with a significant other or friend.

There are a few drawbacks to consider. Naturally there’s little cargo room what with this being a convertible and all. Just seven cubic feet of trunk space is in this car. Furthermore, not all that space is flat either. So, a couple small overnight backs or briefcases would fit in it, but certainly not golf clubs.

2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible rear

Sun visors are absolutely minuscule too, and oddly, the push-button entry and fob add another $500 which seems petty when a car lists at $75,000.

Gas mileage is respectable for a V8-powered sports car. The EPA rates it at 17 mpg city and 24 highway. But I managed 25.4 mpg in about 80% highway driving and yes, this car drinks premium fuel. But premium gas prices are not a concern once you’ve liquidated your holdings.

With all the add-ons, the test car revved up to $84,350, putting it in a price class with such hot rods at Chevy’s new rear-engine Corvette and Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayenne sportsters. All of those have a lower entry fee. In fact, the Corvette could be loaded and pack more power for the Jaguar’s out-the-door price.

Penny or pound pinchers should note that at least two or three great options exist. The Toyota GR Supra and Nissan Z Performance that I’ve tested would suffice and save a buyer ten of thousands of dollars as they start in the low $40,000 range. You give up some power and prestige, but blimey, you save serious coin.

For even less, you can have Mazda’s Miata with a power hardtop convertible. It’s definitely a fun drive, just not as bleeping powerful.

Such choices mostly depend on whether you’re a king or a commoner.

FAST STATS: 2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible

Hits: Stylish 2-seat convertible w/power top, excellent power, balanced handling, good brakes, nice throaty V8 sound. Good supportive seats, heated/cooled seats, wireless charger, big temp dials, power tilt/telescope wheel, solid safety systems.

Misses: Over firm ride, tight cockpit due to wide console, considerable road noise, no heated steering wheel and no flat-bottom wheel, no smart cruise control, narrow info screen, heated/cooled seat fans quite noisy, little cargo room, miniscule sun visors, blind-spot warning system costs extra, and prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Castle Bromwich, U.K.

Engine: 5.0-liter supercharged V8, 444 hp/428 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 3,953 lbs.

Wheelbase: 103.2 in.

Length: 176 in.

Cargo: 7.0 cu.ft.

MPG: 17/24

MPG: 25.4 (tested)

Base Price: $74,150 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $69,895

Major Options:

Interior luxury package (leather upgrade, premium cabin lighting, illuminated kick plates), $2,000

Blind-spot assist/rear traffic monitor, $550

12-way power heat/cool seats, $1,800

Ebony Windsor leather performance seats, $1,650

Black exterior pack, $1,100

Meridian surround sound system w/770 watts, $900

Beige power top, $650

Red brake calipers, $550

Keyless entry, $500

Auto-dimming heated power door mirrors, $400

Air quality sensor, $100

Test vehicle: $84,350

Sources: Jaguar, www.kbb.com