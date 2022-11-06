2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax Hybrid review

By definition, it would certainly be difficult for Toyota to top its latest Tundra, dubbed the Capstone CrewMax.

First, Tundra Capstone simply can’t get any bigger like all full-size pickups. If it did it would likely require a commercial license and its own song about being part of a convoy.

This is basically a match for Ford’s market-leading F-150 hybrid as the Capstone is also a hybrid and touts nearly the same dimensions: 145.7-inch wheelbase and 233.6 inches in length. The Ford is just a smidgen shorter.

By comparison, the Ford is lighter and more efficient, but the Tundra packs more power from its new iForce Max powertrain that adds a hybrid electric system featuring nickel-metal hydride batteries (most now use lithium-ion) to both boost power and improve gas mileage.

The hybrid system links seamlessly with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 to create an impressive 437 horsepower and a massive 583 pound-feet of torque. It’ll chirp the rear drive wheels if you so desire and hitting highway speeds is no problem. That makes towing easy too as the four-wheel-drive Capstone is rated to pull 11,450 pounds.

As impressive as the Tundra figures sound, the hybrid F-150 will tow 12,700 pounds with its 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 325 horsepower. Numbers can be deceiving.

Odd too that it took Toyota this long to add a hybrid system to Tundra as it pioneered hybrids in its Prius more than 20 years ago. But maybe no one saw the need until now. Ford also just added the hybrid model for 2021.

Both trucks feature a 10-speed automatic transmission, so the shifts and acceleration are smooth as well. While gas-only Tundras are rated at 18 and 24 mpg, this hybrid has an EPA rating of 19 mpg city and 22 highway, so it’s slightly better around town. I made a roundtrip to the Chicago area and the Tundra’s trip computer touted 21 mpg. After that and some city driving, it dropped to 20.4 and my $80+ fill-up figures indicated 19.8 mpg. Note too that this has a 32.2-gallon tank, so $125 might fill it if nearly empty.

Pull a trailer and you’ll likely take out a second mortgage.

Still, you’d be hard-pressed to not be comfy in the Capstone or enjoy the drive.

The handling is easy, and you’d rarely need the lane-keeping electronics to keep the big truck between the highway’s lines. Cruising a highway is a relatively quiet, plus you feel like you’re tall enough to challenge even the dump trucks that barrel past you on the right at 20 over the speed limit. Don’t!

The ride becomes choppy and bouncy though, (as in most pickups) once you head onto side streets and country roads with crumbling asphalt edges and tar strip seams. While Toyota upgraded the rear suspension here to coil springs from a live rear axle, there were still abrupt jolts that jostled passengers and driver.

There’s even an adaptive variable air suspension with load-leveling here, costing $1,045 extra. That might help with the trailering, but probably not normal drives on bumpy Midwest roads. Oh, and I set the drive mode to Comfort for most of the drive to help soften things up, to little avail.

Normal, Eco, Sport, Sport+ and Custom are the other modes and basically tighten up the steering and change shift points in the sportier settings. Sport modes in a pickup seems a bit much in a luxury liner like this. But one needs to justify the pricing I suppose.

Tundra’s interior certainly helps on that front, looking and feeling as upscale as anything you’d find in a Lexus. It’s quiet too, except when you’re mashing the gas pedal.

The test truck featured a black over white leather dash and black and white leather seats, giving the Capstone an ambiance worthy of its name. Plus, Toyota trims the doors, dash and wide console with dark stained walnut and trims the door armrests with brushed aluminum. The air vents are a near matching silver plastic and the door pulls also are brushed aluminum. The console shifter is surrounded by gloss black plastic.

1 of 2 — tundra6.jpg 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) interior Mark Savage 2 of 2 — tundra7.jpg 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) driver seat Mark Savage

All the interior comfort and electronics you’d expect from a top trim level are here like an expansive 14-inch info screen, an attractive color digital instrument screen and a 360-degree camera that’s absolutely needed for proper parking within a parking lot’s lines.

The seats are not only semi-aniline leather, but also powered with a lower driver’s cushion featuring a power extension to help make tall drivers’ legs happy. Front and rear seats also are both heated and cooled and the leather-wrapped steering wheel is heated. Seating is roomy enough for five adults with plenty of head and legroom.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid)

The big info screen is simple to use and there are a ton of toggles and buttons (a bit overwhelming) below it for climate controls and those heated/cooled seats. Trailering aids are there too, including one that allows a driver to program in his or her trailer, so the truck remembers its height for easier hook-ups.

Overhead is a panoramic sunroof and sun shade. The rear side windows feature their own manual sunshades and there’s an SOS button overhead along with a button to power down the truck’s center rear window panel — a nice feature if you’re hauling something long that needs to extend into the cab.

That bed, if you care to dirty it, features a black liner, along with over-cab and side bed-mounted lights. Adjustable tie-downs are also available and when you fold down the easy-lower tailgate, a step magically extends from beneath the driver’s side rear fender to aid in bed mounting. Even more magical, it retracts automatically once the tailgate has been raised again.

Speaking of magical features, the running boards are powered to fold down once a door is opened and power back up once all doors are closed. Jeep’s Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and Lincoln’s Navigator have similar systems. My concern is that if per chance this power system fails, there’s a huge step-up into the vehicle in which a step-ladder might be called for.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) tailgate

Less magical is the four-wheel-drive system, which engages via a sliding lever on the console. Just 2WD, and 4WD high and low here. There’s no automatic 4WD mode that will engage whenever the truck could benefit from it. This is manually engaged while most 4WD trucks now have an automatic AWD mode.

On the brighter side, Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5 is standard on this Tundra, meaning all the usual safety equipment is here including smart cruise control, blind-spot warning, parking and lane warnings, automatic braking and a lot more.

One final functional aside: Toyota continues to use a gas cap on the fuel filler. While not unusual, Ford and others now offer capless fillers, so it’s surprising that Toyota hasn’t simplified their system for consumers yet.

This test Tundra’s exterior was a beautiful sparkling pearl white, called Wind Chill Pearl, certainly fitting for Wisconsin, and a color similar to one popular on Lexus sedans. The luxurious pearl color costs $425 extra.

1 of 3 — tundra1.jpg 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) Mark Savage 2 of 3 — tundra3.jpg 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) rear Mark Savage 3 of 3 — tundra4.jpg 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid) front grill Mark Savage

That was just one of three options here, the main one being the air suspension, so the Tundra’s price didn’t climb much from its $75,225 start, including delivery. That’s right, the Capstone is a high-end luxury truck so settled at $76,760. A lease or a six-year purchase might be called for at that price, but it’s also not out of line with the F-150 hybrid. My Ford test truck last year hit nearly $71,000 and while theirs is nice, the Capstone’s interior is certainly superior.

The Tundra hybrid comes in five trims. The base Limited (remember when this was the top level?) with two-wheel drive lists at $54,695 and features a 5.5-foot bed, like the Capstone edition. Moving up to the 4WD Limited with a 6.5-foot bed boosts entry to $58,025. You can also find Platinum and 1794 editions and the TRD Pro, which caters to the off-roading crowd with thick wallets.

Your call, Mr. Gates. If you can afford a luxury pickup, the Capstone is atop the Toyota offerings and competitive with the market leader.

FAST STATS: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone CrewMax (Hybrid)

Hits: Massive truck with big interior, slightly better gas mileage with hybrid, excellent power with quiet luxury interior. Huge info screen and fine digital instrument panel, heated wheel and heat/cool front and rear seats, 360-degree camera, power running boards and automatic fold down tailgate step. Excellent towing power and acceleration, decent handling and good safety systems.

Misses: Bouncy truck ride, a lot of buttons in the cockpit, still has gas cap and if the power running boards ever fail you’ll need a stepladder to climb in.

Made in: San Antonio, Texas

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6/hybrid, 437 hp/583 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 5,710 lbs.

Wheelbase: 145.7 in.

Length: 233.6 in.

Cargo bed: 5 ½-foot

Tow: 11,450 lbs.

MPG: 19/22

MPG: 19.8 (tested)

Base Price: $75,225 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $70,357

Major Options:

Special paint color, $425

Adaptive variable suspension, load-leveling rear air suspension, $1,045

Ball mount, $50

Test vehicle: $76,760

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com