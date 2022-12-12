Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace

Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark.

Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city.

The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to reduce the violence.

Cross' death while he was delivering mail has launched more law enforcement involvement than is typical of local homicides. Besides the Milwaukee Police Department, the FBI and the Postal Service Inspection Service are also investigating. The USPIS, a police force charged with protecting carriers and other postal employees, has even offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cross' killer.

Chuck Quirmbach / Some of the people mourning the death of postal carrier Aundre Cross gather at the vigil site.

That's little comfort for dozens of relatives and friends of the letter carrier who gathered Sunday for a vigil on the N. 65th Street block where Cross died.

A former supervisor, Tracey Merrill, said she was also Cross' friend. She says he had an open spirit. "He encouraged me when I was down. He encouraged me, always encouraging words," Merrill said tearfully.

The mail carrier's death adds to the pain of other people whose loved ones have been murdered.

Just over five years ago, Brenda Hines lost her son Donovan when the 23 year old was shot to death while driving near 29th and Hampton. Hines, who was used to comforting other families at homicide vigils, as a Salvation Army and police chaplain, said Aundre Cross simply delivering mail was not enough to protect him.

"No one is exempt. I found that out when it happened to me and being a chaplain and going out. It hit my doorstep. So, no one is exempt," she told WUWM.

Hines said she isn't sure why the Milwaukee keeps setting new homicide records. She said people have to look out for each other and love each other.

Chuck Quirmbach / A prayer is said Saturday morning, at a vigil for all Milwaukee homicide victims. Organizer Brenda Hines is standing in the center of the photo, wearing a white sweatshirt with a picture of her son Donovan Hines, on it.

On Saturday morning at a building on W. Brown Deer Road at a vigil Hines had organized weeks ago for all of this year's city homicide victims, there was also an emphasis on prayer.

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton also attended the Saturday vigil. The former alderperson said the proliferation of guns in the city, and economic and mental health problems prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect the homicide toll.

Hamilton said as city officials talk with state leaders about Wisconsin's multibillion dollar budget surplus, a public safety grant for Milwaukee is one of the topics on the table.

"One of the things we're trying to do is, we're funding all elements of this — which includes working with community-based organizations, as well as law enforcement. There has to be accountability for things like this that are happening in the community. I think people are calling for that and we have to be prepared for responding to that. It's a complicated ball, but we need to have funding on all fronts on that, and the state is part of that effort," Hamilton told news reporters.

Community activist Tracey Dent of Peace for Change Alliance said money can help reduce violence. "But, at the end of the day, it's up to us as a people to come together. And, I know it's very scary out here. I know for retaliation and stuff like that. But then, you are letting the criminals win. We need to take a new initiative of enough is enough and we're fighting back," he said.

Chuck Quirmbach / A candles display at Saturday's vigil for homicide victims on W. Brown Deer Rd.

Brenda Hines is still waiting for that help from the community, police or prosecutors. The shooting of her son is one of many unsolved murders in the city.

"I've sat with other victims to get the homicides solved in court. It never brings the child back, but at least you have a little-bitty piece of closure, and we would love to have that piece of closure," she said.

And now, so would the friends and relatives of murdered mail carrier Aundre Cross. A former carrier, who has been giving her name to the media as Tia R., said solving the case would have widespread importance.

"For any type of delivery driver, they want to know that in the event something like this happens, the people who committed these crimes will be sought after, and apprehended immediately, so they can continue to do their job safely," Tia said.