The U.S. Senate will go back into session Sept. 8. Among the people hoping the GOP-controlled chamber will help the U.S. Postal Service are a New Berlin…
The Trump ally and longtime Republican megadonor testifies regarding cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats say would jeopardize Americans' ability to vote by mail.
The agency serves areas where private carriers won't go. And in those remote communities, which helped elect the president, the Postal Service can be seen as a lifeline as well as a human connection.
Thousands of mail-in ballots routinely arrive without a postmark or with one that isn't legible. Election officials have to decide whether to count those ballots and under what circumstances.
Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Trump, has come under fire in recent weeks for what's viewed as directives to slow down the USPS in order to suppress absentee or mail-in votes.
Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Trump's and a major GOP donor, took over leadership of the U.S. Postal Service in May. Lawmakers have questions about his plans for an "organizational realignment."
Based on its own performance measures — and the loss of hundreds of Wisconsin ballots on their way to voters this summer — the U.S. Postal Service has its…
For many people, payday loan centers are the only alternative to borrowing from traditional banks. But a growing number of people are calling for…
Quad/Graphics of Wisconsin is teaming up with the U.S. Postal Service to overcome the financial challenges of the digital age. Quad sends about 12 billion…