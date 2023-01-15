© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A new report finds decades of alleged sexual abuse by priests in Catholic churches in Kansas

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST

A new report from investigators in Kansas details decades of alleged sexual abuse by priests in Catholic churches in the state.

