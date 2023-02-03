© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Latino Arts Strings program holds its 10th annual Guitar Festival

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng,
Robert Larry
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
IMG_6150.jpg
United Community Center
/
Students studying guitar

The Latino Arts Strings Program at the United Community Center is preparing for one of their most anticipated events of the year. In collaboration with Latino Arts, they are hosting their tenth annual Guitar Festival, headlined by Leonela Alejandro and Gohar Vardanyan.

DSC_0049.jpg
1 of 3  — DSC_0049.jpg
Latino Arts prepares for the tenth annual guitar festival
United Community Center
IMG_6106.jpg
2 of 3  — IMG_6106.jpg
Students studying guitar
United Community Center
IMG_6142.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG_6142.jpg
Students studying guitar
United Community Center”

What would eventually become the festival started as a way for young guitarists to compete and meet professionals in the field. Now, a decade later, the festival has evolved to include more workshops and opportunities to get feedback from international talent.

Remaining consistent with the overarching theme for all the programming this year for Latino Arts, this festival features women guitarists, according to director Dinorah Márquez. One is Vardanyan, a second-generation musician who began playing at four years old. The festival will not only exclusively feature women players in a primarily male-dominated genre but also works explicitly by Latin American composers.

Concert Info

The concert will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Latino Arts, Inc located at 1028 South 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53204. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a producer for Lake Effect in 2021.
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
