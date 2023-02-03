Latino Arts Strings program holds its 10th annual Guitar Festival

The Latino Arts Strings Program at the United Community Center is preparing for one of their most anticipated events of the year. In collaboration with Latino Arts, they are hosting their tenth annual Guitar Festival, headlined by Leonela Alejandro and Gohar Vardanyan.

1 of 3 — DSC_0049.jpg Latino Arts prepares for the tenth annual guitar festival United Community Center 2 of 3 — IMG_6106.jpg Students studying guitar United Community Center 3 of 3 — IMG_6142.jpg Students studying guitar United Community Center”

What would eventually become the festival started as a way for young guitarists to compete and meet professionals in the field. Now, a decade later, the festival has evolved to include more workshops and opportunities to get feedback from international talent.

Remaining consistent with the overarching theme for all the programming this year for Latino Arts, this festival features women guitarists, according to director Dinorah Márquez. One is Vardanyan, a second-generation musician who began playing at four years old. The festival will not only exclusively feature women players in a primarily male-dominated genre but also works explicitly by Latin American composers.

Concert Info

The concert will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Latino Arts, Inc located at 1028 South 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53204. Tickets can be purchased here.