-
An art exhibit exploring what it means to be Latinx in the United States, opened Friday at Latino Arts, Inc. on Milwaukee’s south side. It’s called…
-
Classical Latin American music comes from a wide range of influences. From classic European artists like Bach and Mozart to the Afro-Indigenous…
-
Latinos in the United States and in Latin America comprise many races: like white, Black, Asian and Indigenous. This summer, after the police killing of…
-
There are many names for the neighborhoods just south of downtown Milwaukee, but there is one over-arching term that has taken hold: the near south…
-
One of the places the arts is thriving in Milwaukee can be found on the city’s near south side. Latino Arts is a hub for and a celebration of Latinx…