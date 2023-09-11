© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Couple's colorful meadows become a bright spot in a Vermont community

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT

Natalie Gilliard and Jonathan Yacko's pandemic project — turning a lawn into a meadow — helped them become a part of their new community.

Copyright 2023 Vermont Public

Nina Keck
Nina has been reporting for VPR since 1996, primarily focusing on the Rutland area. An experienced journalist, Nina covered international and national news for seven years with the Voice of America, working in Washington, D.C., and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace. Nina has been honored with two national Edward R. Murrow Awards: In 2006, she won for her investigative reporting on VPR and in 2009 she won for her use of sound. She began her career at Wisconsin Public Radio.
See stories by Nina Keck