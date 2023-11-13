5 Things to do this November

The holiday season is upon us and as always, there is so much to do, including many events here in the City of Milwaukee. Every month, Chesnie Wardell from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service shares exciting events that are happening in the city. Here is this month's list.

1. Fall Fest at Carmen Middle and High School of Science and Technology

"Whether you go to the school or not, you can come and partake in a lot of fall festivities. And then also it is a school. So, they're looking for enrollment as well. So, there will be administration and faculty and staff there to help you if you're interested in enrolling your child in the school," Wardell says.

This event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Carmen's Northwest Campus located at 5496 North 72nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53218. The event is free, and spots can be reserved here.

2. Free Turkey Giveaway with the Milwaukee Police Department

Wardell explains, "District three is ready to give away free turkeys to anyone ... This is a first come, first served distribution. So, just keep that in mind."

This will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at District Three, located at 2333 N 49th St. Milwaukee, WI 53210.

3. Friendsgiving Potluck at Eastbrook Church

A group of young adults from the ages of around 20 through 30 who attend Eastbrook Church are holding a "Friendsgiving potluck." "The community is welcome to join them in fellowshipping," says Wardell.

The event starts on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5:00 p.m. at Eastbrook Church, located at 5353 N. Green Bay Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209

4. Free haircuts and supplies

A barber, Sammie Garnam, is giving free holiday haircuts to those in need, such as homeless people. Wardell says, "He will be giving out free haircuts, chicken noodle soup and other free food will be provided, too. To contribute, anyone can feel free to donate items like blankets, sleeping bags, hats, gloves and more to just help someone as the weather gets colder as well," says Wardell.

This will take place Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3226 W National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53215.

5. HYFIN's 2nd Annual Blackity Black Holiday Market

HYFIN is returning with this year's second annual Blackity Black Holliday Market. Wardell says, "Over 40 Black-owned businesses will be present for shoppers to spend their holiday shopping and listen to tunes from HYPIN's DJ Anthony Foster and other performances. A riding station will [also] be included with Mrs. Claus and her elves as well. So, you'll have plenty to do during this event."

This will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Turner Hall, located at 1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203.