With Chisholm not running for reelection, MU's Geske offers early guide to Milwaukee Co. DA race

Milwaukee County voters could see another close election later this year as candidates vie to become the next district attorney. Current D.A. John Chisholm announced last Friday that he's not running for reelection.

For an early voter guide to the race for D.A., we turn to Janine Geske. She's a former defense attorney, circuit judge, interim County Executive, and State Supreme Court justice, and is still a law professor at Marquette University. Geske told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach why the contest for D.A. is so important.