MPS students will be accepted to UWM, MATC without college application

MPS students no longer need to fill out a traditional college application to attend UW-Milwaukee or MATC.

Instead, MPS juniors will be automatically admitted to the schools after they fill out a short interest form.

The Direct Admit program is meant to increase college access, especially for first generation students.

"Being a first generation student myself, I remember attending college and it was very daunting to fill out the application, but I had a lot of help," MATC President Vicki Martin said at a Thursday press conference. "Now we are offering those support systems for students. We’re taking the complication out of the process."

MPS students will no longer have to write essays, submit letters of recommendation, or track down transcripts. Instead, MPS will provide MATC and UWM with necessary student information.

Emily Files Washington High School junior Jada Graves is part of the first class of students who will benefit from the Direct Admit program.

Washington High School junior Jada Graves was happy to hear that she’ll benefit from the Direct Admit program.

"Knowing that it’s like quick and easy and simple, it catches my attention because when it comes to stuff like that – I keep putting it off," Graves said.

Fewer students have been going to college post-pandemic. In 2022, about one in three MPS graduates enrolled in college – that’s compared to 40% in 2019. For those who do enroll in college, MATC and UWM are the top destinations.

Milwaukee Public Schools This graph shows MPS postsecondary enrollment numbers. MPS grads enrolling in college fell from 40% in 2019 to 35% in 2022.

Milwaukee’s biggest education institutions have been working together for several years to increase college access and success, through a collaboration called M-Cubed. Earlier this week, UWM announced an agreement with MATC and other tech schools that will help transfer students graduate on time.

The UW System plans to launch its own statewide direct admission program later this year.

During a time of declining college enrollment, it’s one way to open the door to more students.

Editor's note: WUWM is a service of UW-Milwaukee.