At Republican Party of Wisconsin convention abortion dispute weakens unity effort

There were many calls at the state Republican Party convention over the weekend to stay unified in this fall's elections against Democratic incumbents President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

But the GOP still appears divided over abortion.

The calls for unity started early. Convention official and Wisconsin State Treasurer Jon Leiber reminded delegates a few minutes in that the theme was United to Win.

“Sometimes I think we focus on how much we differ with each other. Either within our county parties or with a candidate. But that’s not how we win," he said.

Chuck Quirmbach Some GOP convention delegates during a break.

A little later, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also promoted unity, especially on abortion. He acknowledged a variety of opinions on the number of weeks of pregnancy, at which to start protecting, as he calls it, "life in the womb."

“Republicans in Wisconsin voted for a law to protect it after 20 weeks. I voted for a similar law. I supported the Dobbs decision, which would have protected it after 15 weeks. In Florida, they’re protecting it after six weeks. Hey, there’s a broad range. In Europe, they generally protect it after twelve. That’s the reasonable position that most Americans agree with," Johnson emphasized.

After hearing some opposition in the audience to any abortions, the Republican lawmaker continued:

“Many people in this room do not like what I am saying. I’m just laying out the reality situation. Because in the end, we have to win elections," Johnson said.

Johnson contends if Democrats control the White House and Congress, there will be "unrestricted abortions." That differs from what Democrats in Wisconsin and most other states are saying. Gov. Tony Evers repeatedly talks about just ensuring the Roe vs. Wade protections the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs ruling temporarily took away here.

Chuck Quirmbach Some of the merchandise for sale at the state GOP convention.

One of the convention delegates who indeed did not like what Johnson was saying was Fond du Lac County GOP Chair Timothy Bachleitner. The abortion opponent says the Senator’s message is at odds with various Republican Party resolutions and platform statements.

"His justification is he has to win at all costs. And so, someone from my position is going to say; you’re now saying you’re going to win an election by allowing certain children to be murdered in order to get your power. And that’s egregious, and I don’t know how anybody can continue to support Republicans that deviate from such clear texts that we have," Bachleitner said.

Bachleitner said he and other abortion opponents will push their view at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Fail there, and he says he could even desert Donald Trump in November and switch to the Constitution Party, which has chosen longtime anti-abortion activist Randall Terry as its presidential nominee.

”And if it comes time in that voting booth and my conscience is, will I condemn a pre-born child because Donald Trump needs to win another election, I won’t condemn the pre-born," Bachleitner said.

Chuck Quirmbach Political buttons for sale at the GOP gathering.

There were other fractures in GOP unity at the state convention, as a few people were collecting signatures trying to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, over his refusal to try to impeach state elections administrator Meagan Wolfe.

But Milwaukee County delegate Greg Reiman said he’s still confident GOP voters will come home in November, “because there’s nowhere for them to go. They’re not going to vote for Kennedy. They’re certainly not going to vote for Biden.”

Some GOP officials bristle at the idea that they’re party isn’t united, and say Joe Biden is failing unite Democrats.

We’ll get a closer look at that claim, when the State Democratic Party holds its annual convention June 8th and 9th in Milwaukee.

