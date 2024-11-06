Trump has won the 2024 election

PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump has been elected president again, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

It’s a stunning return to power after the former president falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and stoked the Jan. 6 attack on the capital. He is the first convicted felon to win the White House.

Republicans say Trump won the election for one simple reason. Voters felt that they were better off four years ago than they were today.

“Voters have really short memories,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who helped lead Senator Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016. “And while I think everyone is appalled by what happened on January 6, they're also appalled by what they have to pay for eggs today. People think about inflation every single day when they're buying gas, when they're going to the grocery store.”

The former reality star and real estate magnate weathered crisis after crises, each one career ending for most any politician. But he maintained steadfast and unwavering support among his base and convinced just enough Americans to send him back to the White House.

The results were a blow not only to Vice President Harris, but also to the legacy of President Biden whose administration struggled with border challenges, high inflation and increasing uncertainty around the world.

