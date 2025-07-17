FEMA is at work in Texas flood zones, but private relief groups lead the way

HUNT, Texas — Nearly two weeks after flash floods devastated parts of the Texas Hill Country, recovery efforts are in full swing, led by the state and an army of volunteers and church groups. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also helping, despite questions about its capabilities after a recent loss of staff, and past comments by President Trump that the agency should be restructured or even eliminated.

Further doubts about FEMA's responsiveness were raised in a New York Times article last week, which reported that a poorly timed failure to renew a contract meant the agency didn't have enough people available to answer all the calls coming in to its disaster help line.

But FEMA is now on the ground in the Texas flood zones, and following the same playbook from previous disasters: set up a service center and start processing claims.

Martin Kaste / Volunteers from other parts of Texas have set up mobile kitchens dispensing free meals at several locations around the flood zone, including the parking lot of Hunt United Methodist Church

Patsy Bell emerges from the church gymnasium housing the FEMA service center in Kerrville and says she's very satisfied.

"They got me to different sections where I needed to go to talk to people," Bell says, referring to the different kinds of disaster aid services available. Her house was damaged by wind and rain during the July 4 storm, and now mold is growing. She says FEMA may give her rent money to find a temporary place to live, and has already approved a grant for her house.

"They're sending money to a bank, and that will go towards the repairs and all that stuff," Bell says. "They have been a real help to me and my family."

Martin Kaste / A trained cadaver dog, part of the search for missing victims along the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic. When the dogs "alert" along specific sections of the river, divers are brought in to serach the murky water.

FEMA does not have a service center up the river in the community of Hunt, which was hit particularly hard, losing key infrastructure, such as the general store and post office. But the agency has started sending contractors into Hunt, and even farther up the river, to assess damage claims.

"It went really well," says Bonnie Spillers, whose house upstream from Camp Mystic was swamped by the river. When she and her husband, both in their 80s, registered with FEMA, it sent a representative to their house.

"I think she took adequate time," Spillers says. "We had [been] told they might be there 15 minutes, but maybe she was there an hour."

But while FEMA is helping now, she says the first people on the scene after the flood were volunteers with the evangelical Christian charity Samaritan's Purse.

"And then church friends, and then family," she says. "I mean there were 20 people working on the property for at least three days, four days."

Once you start looking, you see these volunteer groups everywhere in the flood zone. There are searchers on horseback, church groups mucking out flooded houses, and massive trailers with mobile kitchens sent in by out-of-town churches.

In Hunt, two local churches have become donation hubs, overflowing with food, cleaning supplies and clothes.

"We could open our own thrift store right now if we wanted to. It's come and get what you need," said Sheree Harris, wife of the pastor at Hunt United Methodist Church and a retired pastor herself. The stone-clad church building, up above the flood line, has also become a base for other organizations, such as the Red Cross, which is offering counseling and financial aid to flood victims.

Harris says she expects people will need help for a long time, and the church will keep pitching in.

Martin Kaste / James Taylor with the volunteer diving operation run by "Heroes 4 Humanity"

"We're going to be here until the need is gone," says Harris. "That's what we're here for, to serve. That's what Jesus told us to do, to love your neighbor."

Volunteers are even offering specialized services, such as "hard hat" divers, who are helping to search for human remains in the river. One group of divers, who usually work on oil rigs, is now probing the river for human remains. John Taylor is with the non-profit that organized the effort, "Heroes 4 Humanity."

"We are here on behalf of the Lord to provide search, rescue and recovery," Taylor says.

The divers check sections of the river where cadaver dogs, handled by Border Patrol and State Patrol agents, have indicated the possibility of remains. Taylor says when they find remains, they're careful not to disturb them. Instead, they notify the emergency operations center.

"At the end of the day, it is not us that are doing the final recovery and getting everybody home," Taylor says. "It is the local authorities that are making the final call on the recovery."

