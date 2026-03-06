Members of the public voice their disapproval of Trump's ballroom plan at hearing
The panel tasked with approving President Trump's ballroom heard from citizens Thursday who are overwhelmingly opposed to the president's plan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Our online donation form is currently unavailable due to a technical issue. We are working to restore it as soon as possible.
The panel tasked with approving President Trump's ballroom heard from citizens Thursday who are overwhelmingly opposed to the president's plan.
Copyright 2026 NPR