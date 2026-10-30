WNBA Finals will go to Game 7 for the first time in the league's history

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

In sports, there's not much better than a winner-take-all Game 7. For the first time in WNBA history, there's one coming up tomorrow, and at a reasonable time when people can actually watch it. Here to talk about the Atlanta Dream-Golden State Valkyries matchup is Annie Costabile, who is covering the finals for The Athletic. You are on a plane right now, Annie, so thanks for connecting with us. Let's talk about Game 6 because it was do-or-die for the Dream.

ANNIE COSTABILE: Absolutely. Guys, thanks for having me. And yes, I am coming to you live from a plane. We haven't taken off yet. But Game 7 is going to be history no matter who wins. It's the first Game 7 in WNBA finals history, the first title for either franchise. Obviously, for the Golden State Valkyries, will be the first team to win a title in the second year of their existence in American professional sports. So a lot on the line for both teams.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And it's been an evenly matched series so far, because when Golden State wins, their defense really has held down the Dream. And they're the best defensive team in the league, so that tracks. And then when Atlanta wins, their offense breaks free. They were the third highest scoring team in the league. So, I mean, what strength is going to show up in Game 7?

COSTABILE: I mean, that's what both coaches talked about - right? - is whoever's the most mentally prepared at this stage in the series. Both teams are depleted physically. And it's all about the mental aspect. And we saw the Atlanta Dream show up mentally in Game 6. And so I think the fact that this is going back to the Bay is definitely going to be an advantage for the Golden State Valkyries. But eclipsing that hurdle is going to be a challenge for them in terms of the mental aspect of it.

MARTÍNEZ: And, Annie, I'm just double checking with you. This game is at 5 o'clock in the afternoon Pacific, 8 o'clock in the afternoon - in the evening Eastern. So people will be able to actually go and watch this game.

COSTABILE: Yeah. Obviously, that was a big talking point for Game 6. The game got moved up to a 12:30 p.m. tip-off because of issues with the arena. The Atlanta Dream don't play out of State Farm Arena typically. They will next season. And so the Golden State Valkyries play out of Chase Center. That is their arena. They're obviously owned by Joe Lacob, who also owns the Golden State Warriors. And so that's been an advantage for them. And, yes, the game will tip off at a reasonable time, 5 p.m. on the West Coast.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the WNBA expanded the finals to a best of seven last year. I mean, how big of a deal is this for a league that every single game is being used at this time?

COSTABILE: Yeah, I think that's a huge advantage for the WNBA, not just, I mean, in terms of the financial aspect, but also in terms of the reach. And so I think even going to Game 6 and the issues with the time, it was more so about the broadcast and how that impacted the reach of the game. And so this going to Game 7 and now being decided in this manner is absolutely reflective of where the league is at in terms of the growth. And it mirrors what is happening across the league...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

COSTABILE: ...And has over the last few years.

MARTÍNEZ: A lot of eyeballs on Game 7 on Saturday. I mean, how does this finals compare to others in recent years that you've seen?

COSTABILE: Yeah, last year was the first series that was - could have gone to seven games, and it was a sweep. They swept the Phoenix Mercury. And I think all of us covering it were kind of like, oh, my God, this is the first time it could go to seven games - of course, it would be a sweep. And so coming into this season and seeing these two teams end up in the finals, a lot of us knew it was going to seven games just because of how balanced these two teams are, the way they play.

MARTÍNEZ: Should be fun. Annie Costabile, senior writer for The Athletic. Have a safe flight.

COSTABILE: Thanks, guys.

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