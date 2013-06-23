Keep Calm As A Clam

On-air challenge:Every answer is a two-word phrase in which both words start with C and are anagrams of each other. For example, "tranquil sea creature" would be "calm clam."

Last week's challenge from listener Eric Timar of Falls Church, Va.:Write down these five words: "mate," "peck," "miss," "pot" and "blunder." There is something very unusual they have in common. What is it? And, can you name one other word with the same property?

Answer: Bag (bad, beg, big, bog, bug) or last (last, lest, list, lost, lust)

Winner: Martha Herrick of Greenville, Maine

Next week's challenge:Write down these five words: "aide," "heart," "tough," "gelatin" and "emanate." There is something very unusual they have in common. What is it? And what's another word with this property?

