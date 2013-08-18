© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Musical Power Couple With A Dozen-Strong Entourage

By NPR Staff
Published August 18, 2013 at 1:00 AM CDT
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi (center) are the musical power couple at the core of Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Singer Susan Tedeschi and guitarist Derek Trucks met and fell in love in New Orleans. They got married and started a family, but pursued their music careers separately — until 2010, when the two combined forces and gathered some of their favorite players to form the Tedeschi Trucks Band. A year later came their first album, Revelator, and they've just released a follow-up titled Made Up Mind.

Tedeschi and Trucks recently spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about their songwriting process and the challenges inherent in wrangling the talents of their 11-piece ensemble. Click the audio link to hear their conversation.

