New Mix: John Vanderslice, Hospitality, Marijuana Deathsquads, More

On this episode of All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are still buzzing from the concerts they saw last week, from the spastic noise rock of Marijuana Deathsquads (webcast live from the 9:30 Club), to an intimate, joyful and humor-filled set by John Vanderslice. Both shows offer a good excuse to revisit their respective 2013 albums: Dagger Beach from John Vanderslice, and Oh My Sexy Lord from Marijuana Deathsquads.

Later, Bob and Robin are joined by NPR Music's Lars Gotrich. He's back this week with a massive, intricately woven song from Italian progressive metal band Ephel Duath. The group's new album, Hemmed by Light, Shaped by Darkness, is streaming now on our First Listen series.

Also on the show: Bob tries to understand how the British psych rock band Toy can have such a huge wall of sound one minute, and sound like The Byrds the next; Liz Harris of Grouper and Brooklyn musician Jefre Candu-Ledesma collaborate on a new project called Raum, with a strange and mesmerizing sound; and the breezy pop band Hospitality is back with a somewhat grittier sound on a new record called Trouble. Meanwhile the ghost of former All Songs intern Thor Slaughter just won't stop haunting the show. Pizza.

