Day 4: Mind Your Out-of-Date Manners

This is the fourth day ofAsk Me Another's 12 Days of Xmas series.

The 1960s were a different time. Married couples were separated at formal dinner parties (unless they were newlyweds), women lowered their eyes while they were being toasted, and it was uncouth for men to consume a mixed drink. In this bonus round from Season One, "The Mad Men's Guide To Etiquette," Ask Me Anotherhost Ophira Eisenberg quizzes contestants on shockingly antiquated etiquette rules from the Mad Men era.

