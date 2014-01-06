© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wynton Marsalis Septet: Live In New York

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 6, 2014 at 10:19 AM CST
The Wynton Marsalis Septet.
Much as families reunite around the holidays, Jazz at Lincoln Center's artistic director Wynton Marsalis convened his own family reunion of sorts at the end of the year. His septet(s), his working configuration of the 1990s and easily among his best bands, gathered anew for a six-night run to cap the year — including New Year's Eve. The four-horn frontline showcases Marsalis the arranger; the rhythm section floats it with buoyant bounce. Along with WBGO host Josh Jackson, the septet rang in 2014 at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York.

Set List

  • "Loose Duck" from The Marciac Suite (Marsalis)

  • "Lighthouse 4" from Lighthouse/Lightning Rod (Marsalis)

  • "Nightlife-Highlife (Yas, Yas)" from Citi Movement (Marsalis)

  • "Pedro's Getaway" a.k.a. "Double Rondo on the River" from Tune In Tomorrow (Marsalis)

  • "Uptown Ruler" from Uptown Ruler(Marsalis)

  • "Auld Lang Syne" (Traditional)

  • "Li'l Liza Jane" (Traditional)

  • "Buddy Bolden Blues" (Jelly Roll Morton)

    • Personnel

  • Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

  • Wycliffe Gordon, trombone

  • Wessell "Warmdaddy" Anderson, alto saxophone

  • Victor Goines, reeds

  • Eric Reed, piano

  • Reginald Veal, bass

  • Herlin Riley, drums

    • Credits

    James Nichols, recording engineer. Recorded Dec. 31, 2013.

