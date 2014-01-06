Wynton Marsalis Septet: Live In New York

Much as families reunite around the holidays, Jazz at Lincoln Center's artistic director Wynton Marsalis convened his own family reunion of sorts at the end of the year. His septet(s), his working configuration of the 1990s and easily among his best bands, gathered anew for a six-night run to cap the year — including New Year's Eve. The four-horn frontline showcases Marsalis the arranger; the rhythm section floats it with buoyant bounce. Along with WBGO host Josh Jackson, the septet rang in 2014 at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York.

Set List

"Loose Duck" from The Marciac Suite (Marsalis)

"Lighthouse 4" from Lighthouse/Lightning Rod (Marsalis)

"Nightlife-Highlife (Yas, Yas)" from Citi Movement (Marsalis)

"Pedro's Getaway" a.k.a. "Double Rondo on the River" from Tune In Tomorrow (Marsalis)

"Uptown Ruler" from Uptown Ruler(Marsalis)

"Auld Lang Syne" (Traditional)

"Li'l Liza Jane" (Traditional)

"Buddy Bolden Blues" (Jelly Roll Morton)

Personnel

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

Wycliffe Gordon, trombone

Wessell "Warmdaddy" Anderson, alto saxophone

Victor Goines, reeds

Eric Reed, piano

Reginald Veal, bass

Herlin Riley, drums

Credits

James Nichols, recording engineer. Recorded Dec. 31, 2013.



Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.