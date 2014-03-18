© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bless You!

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published March 18, 2014 at 10:21 AM CDT

We've all been there: You try (and try, and try) to hold back a sneeze, and nature prevails.

When this happened recently to a trombonist in the Salvation Army's amateur London Central Band, the results were sheer slapstick — the unnamed musician wound up letting loose through his horn during a particularly quiet moment in a performance at a church in Tiptree, Essex. The epic, elephantine sound was as the ensemble's conductor, Julian Bright, told the BBC, "lethal."

Anastasia Tsioulcas
