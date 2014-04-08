New Mix: Mirah, Fennesz, Brody Dalle, Chet Faker, More

This week, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton come bearing a bunch of song premieres, including a cut from singer-songwriter Mirah's first solo album in five years, Australian electronic artist Chet Faker and power punk rock singer Brody Dalle.

We open the show with Dalle's "Blood in Gutters," a gritty blast from her upcoming album Diploid Love. The singer, who previously fronted the band The Distillers, has a voice and sound firmly rooted in '90s grunge and hard rock. We follow with a brand new, strum-filled track from San Francisco's The Fresh & Onlys. "Animal of One" is from the band's upcoming album, House of Spirits.

Also on the show: Brooklyn-based singer Mirah returns with her first solo album since 2009's (A)spera; Pharmakon, aka New York singer Margaret Chardiet, covers the Cher song "Bang Bang" for Record Store Day; Veteran guitarist and electronic soundscape artist Fennesz has an abstract, multidimensional cut from his upcoming album Bécs; And Bob closes out the show with a wistful, warped song by up-and-coming electronic, R&B artist Chet Faker.

