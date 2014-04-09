© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Sole Of A Band, April 9

By Bob Boilen
Published April 9, 2014 at 2:20 PM CDT
Fastidious, detailed arrangements and classic instrumentation, right?

Baggy pants make different music than skinny jeans. Cowboy hats sound different than fedoras. T-shirt-and-jeans bands make a different noise than suit-and-tie bands. You can often look at a band's clothing and have a pretty good idea what it'll sound like.

But what about shoes? Over the last few months, I've been photographing the shoes of bands I see live, and I've come up with a test, a music quiz of sorts. Imagine this: If I play you a song and then show you four photos of shoes worn by musicians, will you be able to match the shoe to the song? Lace up your thinking boots: I give you The Sole of a Band.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
