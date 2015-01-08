Remembering Marian McPartland: A Celebration

This full performance is no longer available.

As a pianist and bandleader, Marian McPartland was a decorated jazz artist, recording and performing for well over half a century. At the same time, she was one of the music's great champions, as host of NPR's Piano Jazz for 33 years.

On what would have been her 96th birthday, musical friends from all walks of her life gathered at the 92nd Street Y in New York City for a celebratory concert. Jazz Night In America hears from musicians like vocalist Tony Bennett, pianist Bill Charlap, trumpeter Jon Faddis and trumpeter Bria Skonberg — among many, many others — in this musical memorial to McPartland.

'Remembering Marian: A Celebration of the Music and Life of Marian McPartland' was a co-presentation of SCETV and New York's 92nd Street Y, and recorded live at 92nd Street Y.

