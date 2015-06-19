Which Time Of Day Is Both Too Early And Too Late?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeShifting Time

About Rives' TED Talk

Poet Rives explores why 4 in the morning has become popular shorthand for the strangest hour of the day.

About Rives

Rives has appeared on several seasons of HBO's Def Poetry Jam and was a member of Team Hollywood, which won the 2004 National Poetry Slam. Rives' best-known poems include "Kite," about waking up alone in a new lover's apartment, and "Mockingbird," which he performs differently every time, incorporating the words of other poets and speakers in the program.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.