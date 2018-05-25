Zeynep Tufekci: How Is Our Attention Packaged And Sold As A Commodity?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeAttention Please.

About Zeynep Tufekci's TED Talk

Why is it so easy to burn through an hour on YouTube or Facebook? Sociologist Zeynep Tufekci explains how advertising algorithms have turned our attention into a valuable commodity.

About Zeynep Tufekci

Zeynep Tufekci is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, writing about the Internet, technology, politics and society.

She is also an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, a faculty associate at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard, and a former fellow at the Center for Internet Technology Policy at Princeton.

She was a computer programmer by profession before turning her attention to the social sciences, focusing on the impact of technology. She calls herself a "techno-sociologist." She is also the author of Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest.

