Arts & Culture

Pass The Pie, Cherish The Day: A Thanksgiving Playlist

By Lauren Onkey
Published November 21, 2018 at 7:02 AM CST
Get cooking to songs by Sly & the Family Stone, Jill Scott, Sam & Dve and India.Arie.
My favorite place to be on Thanksgiving is the kitchen—preferably a crowded kitchen. Bringing a festive meal to the stage, whether it's for two people or twenty, requires a kind of focused chaos that makes me feel, well, grateful. For family, friends and food, of course, but also for arguments, spilled drinks, and recipes that fail. But it requires just the right soundtrack to keep the cooks working and the gratitude flowing. Here's mine, honed over many years in the kitchen. Pass the pie, and cherish the day.

Lauren Onkey
Lauren Onkey is the Senior Director of NPR Music in Washington, DC. In this role, she leads NPR Music's team of journalists, critics, video, and podcast makers, and works with NPR's newsroom and robust Member station network to expand the impact of NPR Music and continue positioning public radio as an essential force in music.
