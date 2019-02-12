© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: Amanda Palmer, Pkew Pkew Pkew, The Budos Band, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin HiltonAdelaide Sandstrom
Published February 12, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Pkew Pkew Pkew, Amanda Palmer, Budos Band, Daniel Norgren
Clockwise from upper left: Pkew Pkew Pkew, Amanda Palmer, Budos Band, Daniel Norgren

This week's show is made possible by a generous amount of existential anxiety. This includes the ego-destroying rock anthem "I Don't Matter At All," from the Toronto band Pkew Pkew Pkew, and an epic life manifesto from Amanda Palmer called "The Ride" – a ten-minute oration about the crippling effects of unbridled and rampant fear.

But we've also got some horn-powered instrumental rock from New York's Afro-soul group The Budos Band, and a beautiful, blood-slowing song from the Swedish singer Daniel Norgren, an artist who takes inspiration from the sounds of a creaking floor in an old flour mill.

Editor's note: There is nudity on one of the album covers below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

