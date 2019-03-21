Tiny Desk Family Hour: Amanda Palmer

When Amanda Palmer heard she'd have around 15 minutes for her Tiny Desk Family Hour performance, she assumed there wouldn't be time for most of the songs on her new album, There Will Be No Intermission, a sprawling masterwork with epic tracks clocking in at 10 minutes or more. So, she showed up with just her ukulele in hand, prepared for a stripped-down, abbreviated set. But when we wheeled out a grand piano just for her – and after I gushed to the crowd about Palmer's brilliant new opus on the nature of humanity called "The Ride" – she decided she had to play it.

Like many of the tracks on There Will Be No Intermission, "The Ride" is a deep, existential dive into fear, death, loneliness and grief, with the tiniest glimmer of hope or comfort at the end. This is Palmer's first album in seven years and it documents all she's been through in that time. It's also an album she says wouldn't have been possible if she hadn't decided to make it on her own, with crowdfunding support from fans. "It's a very intense record. It's been a very intense seven years of my life since I put out my last one," she told the crowd at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church. And without having a label to answer to, she said she was able to "write an entire album with songs that are really long and about miscarriage and abortion and about the kind of stuff I don't want to take up to 'Steve' in marketing to try to explain why this record should exist."

Though she's played abbreviated versions of "The Ride" in past shows, this is one of her earliest performances of the full, album-length song. Two days after her Tiny Desk Family Hour set, Palmer returned to the Central Presbyterian Church for an epic, two-and-a-half hour concert with just her ukulele and piano.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.