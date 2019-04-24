Kevin Abstract Dwells On A Past Love On 'Peach'

On the heels of his already-workmanlike output, BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract drops "Peach," the latest track off the rapper's solo album ARIZONA baby, which has been rolling out in weekly increments since last month. In its entirety, ARIZONA babyis Abstract's 11-track project produced by himself, Jack Antonoff and BROCKHAMPTON members Romil Hemnani and Jabari Manwa.

Featuring DIY pop darling Dominic Fike as well as BROCKHAMPTON members Joba and Bearface, "Peach" finds Abstract in a retrospective state, bemoaning a young, playful romance that never quite coalesced into something substantial. "Back when we was just friends, baby / S*** man, you was just a baby / And I turned on you like Mother Nature," Abstract rhymes, his own mental roadblocks getting in the way of his feelings. Now, though, with the help of his friends, he's looking for something sweeter. "It's all peaches and cream / If you left your love I'll be right," Joba and Bearface croon in unison.

The song's accompanying video fits the mood of the music. The guys ride mini motorbikes, splash a white backdrop on a sidewalk with paint, do a little jig and hang out of convertibles, balancing the whimsy with the right amount of listlessness. Call Me By Your Name, this is not, though the end product is just as lovely and longing.

Stream ARIZONA baby in its entirety now.

