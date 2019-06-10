© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Poll: Who's Your Favorite New Artist Of 2019 (So Far)?

By Robin Hilton
Published June 10, 2019 at 7:46 AM CDT
Billie Eilish, performing live here at Coachella, released her debut full-length album, <em>When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go </em>on March 29.
Billie Eilish, performing live here at Coachella, released her debut full-length album, <em>When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go </em>on March 29.

The midyear point is a good time to pause and take stock of all the great new music that's come out, which usually includes releases from a whole bunch of new and emerging artists. We'd like to know who your favorite new band or musician is in 2019, so far. We'll define a "new artist" as someone who released their debut, full-length album in the first half of the year. (If they don't yet have a full-length, their first EP or single will do.)

Use the form below to tell us your pick. We'll share the top ten vote-getters, along with a few of our own favorites, on the June 18 episode of All Songs Considered.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton