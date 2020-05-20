© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Best Worst Song From 'Succession' Is Now On Streaming

By Lyndsey McKenna
Published May 20, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
Actors from season two of <em>Succession</em> have no idea what an unforgettable song they are about to hear.
Actors from season two of <em>Succession</em> have no idea what an unforgettable song they are about to hear.

Do you remember the way you reacted when you first witnessed Kendall Roy's rap tribute to his father, Logan Roy, on the second season of HBO's Succession? Were you like younger brother Roman, in denial of what you were seeing, or more of a Shiv, laughing along? Or a Cousin Greg, tentatively taking it all in?

Now, after months of collective waiting, you can relive the horror of Squiggle's cooked-up beat at home: "L to the OG" is finally available on digital streaming services. The song, featuring bars from actor Jeremy Strong, was composed by Nicholas Britell, who also created the scores for If Beale Street Could Talk, Moonlight and Vice. There's even an instrumental version! Make your own commemorative "Roy 50" jersey and host your own socially distanced Waystar Royco Zoom board meeting!

While it might be quite some time before we find out what's next for the Roy family, in the meantime, together we can all continue to stan dad.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lyndsey McKenna
See stories by Lyndsey McKenna