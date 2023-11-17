What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and listening

This week, there were some big book awards, Kevin Hart was honored, and a lawsuit was filed against Sean Combs.

Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.

Matt Rogers' song "Hottest Female Up In Whoville"

"Hottest Female Up In Whoville" is a song is from Matt Rogers' Christmas album, Have You Heard of Christmas? (You might know Matt as the co-host of the podcast Las Culturistas.) This album is Christmas bops and a comedy album. Every song has a story that Matt wrote and worked on with his creative partner/pianist Henry Koperski. This song is told from the perspective of the Christine Baranski character in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas — she's hot, she's messing with the Grinch, and Matt builds this narrative that her sexual proclivities have prevented her from making genuine female friendships in Whoville. — Candice Lim

Goosebumps on Disney+ and Hulu

Like plenty of other millennials,I grew up on Goosebumps books, but I feel like most of the film adaptations have seemed kind of cheesy. So I was kind of skeptical about the new Goosebumps TV series, but I gave it a chance. Each of the first few episodes focuses on a different high schooler and the monster of the week that they're dealing with — whether it's like a possessed camera or a haunted mask. And those stories interweave and connect and by episode five, they're all converging as part of one storyline. I have really been enjoying it. — J.C. Howard

André 3000's new album, New Blue Sun

This week, NPR Music broke the story that André 3000 of Outkast will be releasing his the first album in 17 years. I have absolutely loved watching the discourse around this very weird album. It is an 87-minute album with no rapping, and no singing, and a whole lot of wind instruments. The song titles on this album are so funny and so weird; the first track, which kind of explains the M.O. of this record, is called "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time." I see a project like this and I just think: Man, I love art. — Stephen Thompson

