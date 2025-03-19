Milwaukee Magazine highlights the best Milwaukee-area restaurants in 2025

This month’s issue of Milwaukee Magazine features 25 of the best restaurants throughout the city.

Dining editor Ann Christenson highlights standout dishes and gives readers a taste of the city’s culinary scene. The issue’s cover showcases menu items from Room Service , a new Japanese/Thai restaurant in Bay View.

The magazine’s most anticipated issue of the year takes months to come together, and Christenson pieces it all while maintaining anonymity as a reviewer, as she’s done since she started with the magazine in the late ’90s. What used to be a common practice, Christenson says, is almost a dying art nowadays.

“To me, it's just so important to be this person that is sort of representing just the general public and getting the kind of experience that anyone can get,” she says.