Small Gaming Company Strikes Gold During 1-Day Sale

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. This year more than ever, shoppers turned to the Internet for Black Friday deals. And Cards Against Humanity, a small gaming company with a big following, struck gold. In a one-day-only sale, online shoppers could buy absolutely nothing for $5. The company was upfront about the deal and still raked in $71,000 from people eager to own a piece of nothing. It's MORNING EDITION.