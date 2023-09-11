Twinkies are sold! J.M. Smucker scoops up Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion

It's a sweet deal for Hostess — and spreads the peanut butter and jelly empire of J.M. Smucker: The storied maker of Twinkies, Ho-Hos, Ding Dongs, Zingers and other long-lasting sugary treats is being bought by the leading snacking conglomerate.

The total price tag is a whopping $5.6 billion — a huge scoop for Hostess, which has gone through bankruptcy not once but twice in the past two decades. That included a few months when Twinkies disappeared from the shelves.

Smucker had to fight to snag Hostess, prevailing over several big rivals that reportedlyincluded PepsiCo, Oreo maker Mondelez International and Cheerios maker General Mills.

Hostess was founded in Kansas City, Mo. in 1919, first selling its Hostess CupCake. It gained new prominence in the American snack market in 1930, when it introduced Twinkies.

It first went bankrupt in 2004 ("blaming the nation's infatuation with low-carb diets," said The Chicago Tribune). The company re-emerged a few years later under private-equity ownership, but filed for Chapter 11 again in 2012 (blaming its union contracts, which The Atlantic investigated). It became a publicly traded company in 2016.

In recent years, Hostess has seen its stock price more than double as people spent more on snacks thanks to hearty demand and higher prices. But sales have been slipping lately, whetting rivals' appetite for a takeover.

J.M. Smucker, whose brands include Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee, shared its CEO Mark Smucker's praise for Hostess Brands' "strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline."

