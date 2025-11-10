How to find emergency food in Milwaukee — and how to help — amid the government shutdown

Uncertainty continues regarding access to food for low-income people

Negotiations on Capitol Hill on Nov. 9 appear to have made significant progress in resolving the federal government shutdown. It began Oct. 1, 2025 and is the longest in U.S. history.

The shutdown has created uncertainty for people with limited or fixed incomes who rely on the FoodShare program (QUEST Card) to afford groceries. It’s funded by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars, which were cut off Nov. 1, causing Milwaukee area food pantries to see an immediate spike in the demand for emergency food.

On Nov. 6, some states like Wisconsin restored benefits fully after a judge ruled that they must be funded in full. In previous rulings, two federal judges ordered a partial restoration of funding. The Trump administration demanded those states rescind benefits. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to do so.

On Nov. 10, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep full SNAP payments frozen.

Updates on Wisconsin FoodShare benefits

Here’s where the Wisconsin Department of Health Services posts the latest news for FoodShare members (people who use the state’s QUEST Card )

Where to find emergency food

The free and confidential 211 service connects people in need of emergency resources to specialists 24/7. Information is available in each zip code about food pantries, soup kitchens, community meals, formula and baby food, and home delivered meals.

There are several ways to contact 211:



Use the 211 online search engine

Live chat online

Dial 211 (or 877-947-2211)

Text zip code 898211



How to help

Amid the government shutdown, the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County launched an emergency community food drive , with multiple drop off sites. The drive asks people to make a financial contribution or donate these items:

Proteins

Canned or pouch tuna, salmon, chicken

Canned beans (black, kidney, white, pinto, etc.)

Dried beans and lentils

Nut butter (peanut, almond, etc.)

Nuts and seeds (unsalted)

Canned soup, stew, chili and curry

Beef jerky

Grains and starches

Rice (brown or white)

Pasta (whole grain or whole wheat)

Oats (rolled or steel-cut)

Whole grain cereal

Quinoa or barley

Popcorn kernels

Fruits and vegetables

Canned vegetables (low sodium or no salt added)

Canned or dried fruit (in juice water or water, not syrup)

Canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, or paste

Applesauce (unsweetened)

Pantry staples and other items

Cooking oil

Spice, herbs, and salt-free blends

Condiments

Coffee or tea

Honey

Baking ingredients like flour

How you can set up a food donation bin for the community food drive

The community emergency food drive is inviting organizations, schools and businesses to become donation sites. People who want to participate can print the official Milwaukee Food Drive flyer for all the information.

When bins are full, donations can be dropped off in Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin branded bins at these locations:



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will distribute the donated food to local pantries.