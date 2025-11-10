How to find emergency food in Milwaukee — and how to help — amid the government shutdown
Uncertainty continues regarding access to food for low-income people
Negotiations on Capitol Hill on Nov. 9 appear to have made significant progress in resolving the federal government shutdown. It began Oct. 1, 2025 and is the longest in U.S. history.
The shutdown has created uncertainty for people with limited or fixed incomes who rely on the FoodShare program (QUEST Card) to afford groceries. It’s funded by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars, which were cut off Nov. 1, causing Milwaukee area food pantries to see an immediate spike in the demand for emergency food.
On Nov. 6, some states like Wisconsin restored benefits fully after a judge ruled that they must be funded in full. In previous rulings, two federal judges ordered a partial restoration of funding. The Trump administration demanded those states rescind benefits. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to do so.
On Nov. 10, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep full SNAP payments frozen.
Updates on Wisconsin FoodShare benefits
Here’s where the Wisconsin Department of Health Services posts the latest news for FoodShare members (people who use the state’s QUEST Card)
Where to find emergency food
The free and confidential 211 service connects people in need of emergency resources to specialists 24/7. Information is available in each zip code about food pantries, soup kitchens, community meals, formula and baby food, and home delivered meals.
There are several ways to contact 211:
- Use the 211 online search engine
- Live chat online
- Dial 211 (or 877-947-2211)
- Text zip code 898211
How to help
Amid the government shutdown, the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County launched an emergency community food drive, with multiple drop off sites. The drive asks people to make a financial contribution or donate these items:
Proteins
Canned or pouch tuna, salmon, chicken
Canned beans (black, kidney, white, pinto, etc.)
Dried beans and lentils
Nut butter (peanut, almond, etc.)
Nuts and seeds (unsalted)
Canned soup, stew, chili and curry
Beef jerky
Grains and starches
Rice (brown or white)
Pasta (whole grain or whole wheat)
Oats (rolled or steel-cut)
Whole grain cereal
Quinoa or barley
Popcorn kernels
Fruits and vegetables
Canned vegetables (low sodium or no salt added)
Canned or dried fruit (in juice water or water, not syrup)
Canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, or paste
Applesauce (unsweetened)
Pantry staples and other items
Cooking oil
Spice, herbs, and salt-free blends
Condiments
Coffee or tea
Honey
Baking ingredients like flour
How you can set up a food donation bin for the community food drive
The community emergency food drive is inviting organizations, schools and businesses to become donation sites. People who want to participate can print the official Milwaukee Food Drive flyer for all the information.
When bins are full, donations can be dropped off in Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin branded bins at these locations:
- Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells Street)
- Zeidler Municipal Building (841 N. Broadway)
- Milwaukee Police Department - District 1 (749 W. State Street)
- Milwaukee Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Avenue)
- Milwaukee Public School District Central Office (5225 W.Vliet Street)
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will distribute the donated food to local pantries.