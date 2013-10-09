© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Top Stories: Nobel In Chemistry; Yellen Gets Nod As Fed Chair

By Scott Neuman
Published October 9, 2013 at 7:22 AM CDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Share Nobel Chemistry Prize For Complex Computer Modeling

-- Obama Will Tap Janet Yellen As Fed Chairwoman

-- All Talk And No Do: Latest On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boehner: Short-term deal on government shutdown would be 'unconditional surrender' (Chicago Tribune)

U.S. To Cut Some Military Aid To Egypt After Coup, Turmoil (CNN)

Egypt Sets November Trial Date For Morsi (Al-Jazeera):

Jos. A. Bank Offers To Pay $2.3 Billion For Men's Wearhouse (The New York Times)

Chinese Court To Allow Bo Xilai Appeal (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman