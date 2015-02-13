© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Finding A 'Radio That Is Just A Radio' In The Digital Age

By Barry Gordemer,
Jessica Pupovac
Published February 13, 2015 at 2:32 AM CST
The National Capital Radio and Television Museum in Bowie, Md., is home to radios dating back to the 1920s.
The United Nations has declared Friday World Radio Day in celebration of radio's unique status as a "simple and inexpensive" technology with the power to reach even the most remote, marginalized communities.

But we wondered — in this digital age, how hard is it to find a simple, inexpensive radio?

Our journey took us to several stores in Washington, D.C., in search of a portable and affordable radio, as well as to the National Capital Radio and Television Museum in Bowie, Md.

You can hear about our hunt for old-school radio, at the audio link above.

Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition.
Jessica Pupovac
