What Will The Next President Face On #Day1?

By Amita Kelly
Published May 26, 2015 at 3:35 PM CDT
The next president to occupy the Oval Office will confront four seemingly intractable problems: stagnant wages, cybersecurity, violent extremism and federal debt.

Presidential candidates are doing what they have to do at this point in the campaign season — they're raising money and strutting their biographies and electoral viability to voters. We haven't heard much yet about policy papers or what they would actually do if they win. But those policy issues will matter — as the campaign picks up steam and especially once the next president steps into the Oval Office on Day 1.

This week, NPR looks at four seemingly intractable problems that await the 45th president on Day 1, and the policy options that might be available to him or her. The issues we're focusing on are:

  • Stagnant wages

  • Cybersecurity

  • Violent extremism

  • Federal debt

    • For now, we're talking about the issues themselves — we will also track where candidates and voters stand on them as the campaign heats up. You can hear the stories on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered this week.

    We want to know what issue you think the next president will need to address on Day 1. Tell us on Facebook or Twitter using #Day1.

